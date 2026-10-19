Yogi urges people to shun social evils, uphold women’s dignity

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for an end to social evils such as corruption, drug abuse and terrorism, while stressing that women’s safety, dignity and empowerment must remain central to society. He said the festivals of Navratri and Vijayadashami offered an opportunity to overcome personal and social evils and uphold the values of truth and righteousness. CM Yogi Adityanath serves food during Kanya Pujan on the occasion of Maha Navami at Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur on Monday. (ANI)

Extending greetings on Maha Navami of Sharadiya Navratri and ahead of Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which will be celebrated on Tuesday, Adityanath said the festivals conveyed the message of eliminating social evils while safeguarding the nation’s unity and strength.

He urged people to take the message of Navratri and Vijayadashami to every household and give up negative tendencies. He said there should be no place for addiction, corruption, anarchy, insecurity or terrorism in society.

Addressing media persons after performing Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath temple, he appealed to people to celebrate festivals in an atmosphere of harmony, peace and mutual respect.

“Celebrate festivals with enthusiasm and joy, but ensure that security and discipline are not neglected,” he said.

Adityanath said Vijayadashami represents the victory of righteousness, truth and justice over unrighteousness, falsehood and injustice. The occasion also provides an opportunity to overcome evils affecting personal, family, social and spiritual life or hindering the nation’s progress.

Emphasising the importance of women in Sanatan tradition, he said the worship of Goddess Bhagwati and the Kanya Pujan ritual during Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri reflected the high regard for feminine power. He said the state government’s Mission Shakti campaign drew inspiration from this tradition and focused on women’s safety, dignity and empowerment.

“A society that worships Goddess Bhagwati cannot permit conduct that undermines women’s dignity,” Adityanath said, reiterating that women’s safety, dignity and empowerment remained priorities for his government.

He said women’s help desks had been established at police stations across Uttar Pradesh, while the 1090 helpline and dedicated police facilities were available to address women’s complaints.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the state government provides financial assistance of ₹25,000 to eligible girls at different stages of their lives, from birth to graduation, Adityanath said. He also referred to marriage-related assistance schemes under which eligible beneficiaries receive ₹1 lakh.

More than five lakh couples have been married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, he said, adding that the number of women serving in the state police had risen to around 45,000 from approximately 10,000 in 2017.

Adityanath further said around 54,000 Banking Correspondent Sakhis were providing banking services in village panchayats. Initiatives such as Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi were also making progress, he added.

Earlier, Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshapeethadhishwar, performed Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath temple on on Maha Navami, worshipping nine young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

He washed their feet, applied tilak, offered prayers, performed aarti and served them food with his own hands before presenting them with gifts and monetary offerings. He also worshipped batuks (young boys), traditionally regarded as manifestations of Bhairav during the ritual.

The ceremony was held at the temple’s Annakshetra (community kitchen) amid Vedic chants and recitations from the Durga Saptashati. Several other girls and boys also participated in the Kanya Bhoj and received food, gifts and monetary offerings.

He interacted with the children while serving food and instructed temple staff to ensure proper arrangements for all participants.

Gorakhnath temple chief priest Yogi Kamalnath, Kalibari Mahant Ravindradas and other seers were present.Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers to Goddess Siddhidatri at the temple’s Shaktipeeth, following traditional rituals on the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri. HTC