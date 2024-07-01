A 24-year-old youth attempted self immolation inside the Chinhat police station on Sunday. Youth attempts self immolation inside police station in Lucknow

He said he took the step to highlight the police and revenue department inaction in a case of encroachment of his land.

The youth, Saurabh Rathore of Goyala village, who was saved by alert cops had sprinkled petrol on him before setting himself afire inside the police station.

The news went viral on social media platforms.

Rathore was rushed to the hospital. He later accused the police and revenue department officials of being indifferent on his complaint of encroachment of his land.

Senior officials of revenue and police department are now looking into his case.

Assistant commissioner of police, Vibhuti Khand, Anindya Vikram Singh said a probe was underway. Saurabh’s family members said his land had been encroached upon by some people and despite several reminders and complaints, the Chinhat police had not acted against the encroachers.

“The police failed to act and a complaint was also given to the lekhpal but nothing came of it as well. This led to Saurabh attempting suicide in the police station itself,” a family member said.