 Youth attempts self immolation inside police station in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth attempts self immolation inside police station in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 01, 2024 07:14 AM IST

He said he took the step to highlight the police and revenue department inaction in a case of encroachment of his land.

A 24-year-old youth attempted self immolation inside the Chinhat police station on Sunday.

Youth attempts self immolation inside police station in Lucknow
Youth attempts self immolation inside police station in Lucknow

He said he took the step to highlight the police and revenue department inaction in a case of encroachment of his land.

The youth, Saurabh Rathore of Goyala village, who was saved by alert cops had sprinkled petrol on him before setting himself afire inside the police station.

The news went viral on social media platforms.

Rathore was rushed to the hospital. He later accused the police and revenue department officials of being indifferent on his complaint of encroachment of his land.

Senior officials of revenue and police department are now looking into his case.

Assistant commissioner of police, Vibhuti Khand, Anindya Vikram Singh said a probe was underway. Saurabh’s family members said his land had been encroached upon by some people and despite several reminders and complaints, the Chinhat police had not acted against the encroachers.

“The police failed to act and a complaint was also given to the lekhpal but nothing came of it as well. This led to Saurabh attempting suicide in the police station itself,” a family member said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Youth attempts self immolation inside police station in Lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On