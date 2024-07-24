Youth’s murder: 3 cops suspended for negligence, killers still at large

Lucknow: A day after a 20-year-old youth was beaten to death by a rival group allegedly over a dispute regarding restoration of electricity supply in his area in Banthra, three cops were suspended for negligence in duty. However, police have failed to nab the miscreants so far. Deputy commissioner of police on Monday formed three teams to nab the accused, but they failed to make any headway in the case (Pic for representation)

Those suspended included sub-inspectors Subhash Yadav, Susheel Yadav and constable Yatindra Singh.

DCP South Zone, Tej Swaroop Singh, confirmed the suspension and added that teams had been formed to make the arrests. The accused, who belong to the same village, have switched off their phones and are absconding since Sunday night when the incident took place.

As many as five named and 10 unidentified people have been accused of murder in the FIR, including one Avnish, Himanshu Singh, Priyanshu, Pratyush and Sani Singh of the same village.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the post-mortem report of the deceased Hrithik Pandey, 20, could not identify the reason for the death and the viscera had been preserved, said police.

On Sunday, the victim Hrithik was thrashed to death by a mob in which barged into his house, allegedly over a dispute related to power supply restoration in his area. He had a confrontation with some youths when he reached a substation and insisted that supply be restored in his area first, the DCP said . The accused also attacked the victim’s father and brother. The youth died on his way to Lok Bandhu hospital.

Police accused of negligence

The family has blamed the police for inaction and alleged that on the night of the incident, the servant of the family had informed police about the assault but they did not intervene. The family said that the electricity department filed a complaint against their son Hrithik in the police station. On this, the police raided their house, but did not take any action on the complaint filed at night. However, at the same time, the servant lodged a complaint in the police station but the police asked him to come in the morning.