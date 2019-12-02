Lure of car from Kerala costs Ludhiana mill owner ₹10.2 lakh

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Six persons have been booked for allegedly duping a city-based spinning mill owner of ₹10.26 lakh on pretext of selling an SUV to him.

Four of the accused reportedly own an automobile agency in Kerala and told the victim that they can provide the car to him at 33% less price as compared to the rates in Punjab.

Once the accused got the money, they stopped answering his calls. Following this, he lodged a complaint on July 15. The Tibba police have registered a case in this matter on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Naval Kishor, of Durgapuri in Ludhiana; and Santosh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Mahadev, Gafoor and Naveen, of Kerala.

The victim, Kewal Bajaj, of Hargobind Nagar, said Kishor was an acquaintance of one of his friends and told the friend that he can provide a Hyundai Creta car, which is worth ₹15 lakh, at 33% less price from a Kerala-based agency.

In March this year, Kishor took them to Kerala where Bajaj made a payment of ₹10.26 lakh in the company’s account.

The victim said the accused said that they need some time to get the NOC from the department concerned to deliver the car in Punjab. The victim said that the accused have duped his relatives in a similar fashion.

ASI Harmesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the accused were booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.