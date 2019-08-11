New Delhi -°C
Maharashtra rains: 3 trains to Chandigarh cancelled
chandigarh Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:27 IST
Due to heavy rain in Maharashtra, three trains of Ambala division were cancelled on Saturday.
The trains are the Ambala-Kochuveli Express (12484), Kochuveli-Chandigarh Express (12217), and Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express (12218).
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai. Divisional railway manager DC Sharma said, “The trains have been cancelled keeping in mind the safety of passengers. The trains will remain cancelled till the next announcement.”
