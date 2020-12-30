Major fall in one-day liquor permits issued on New Year’s eve

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:42 IST

Gurugram: The city has witnessed a significant dip in one-day liquor licences issued for New Year’s eve this year as compared to the previous year.

The excise department issued 29 licences for December 31 this year. Though highest in a day in 2019, the number came down from 49 such licences issued on the last day of 2018 — a decline of almost 40%.

The excise officials said residents can pay ₹500 for serving liquor at a home party where 15 people or less are invited. “If any resident is found partying at home and serving liquor with more than 15 people and has not taken a permit, then strict action would be taken. We have deployed teams across the city to keep vigil on the celebrations,” said HC Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Gurugram (West).

The one-day licences are used to serve liquor at large events organized in farmhouses, outdoor events, and in societies where resident welfare associations (RWAs) hold get-togethers.

Although there has been an increase in the issue of permits throughout the year, the officials said that the demand was lukewarm on year-end as cost of getting a licence has increased to ₹10,000 for the last five years. Also, several new bars, pubs and restaurants have opened in the city, which have given different options to party goers.

The one-day liquor licence fee was ₹1,500 per venue earlier, but the department increased the fee to ₹10,000 in April 2015.

“Earlier, there were fewer options to go out. But now people have more than 400 outlets across the city, including Cyber Hub, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and Sector 29,” said Sneh Lata Yadav, DETC (east).

Since the police will be making large scale security arrangement at MG Road and other areas on New Year eve, some residents said they were planning to avoid the Mall Mile on Tuesday night. “We have a party in our own residential complex. We avoid going out as in the past several drunken brawls were reported and we feel unsafe with kids going out,” said Ritu Gupta, a resident of Orchid Petal in Sector 49.

The residents of condominiums on MG Road, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Road Extension and Sohna Road this time have also planned to spend their evening at their club houses where they said elaborate arrangements have been made.