Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019
Major Pune-Mumbai trains cancelled on Thursday
cities Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:30 IST
Pune Due to heavy rain in the Lonavla ghat section on Wednesday, all intercity trains between Pune and Mumbai, besides some long-distance express trains have been cancelled on Thursday by the central railways. It is going to adversely affect passengers travelling between the two cities for the ongoing Ganeshotsav.
While train services between Nashik and Mumbai have been partially affected following heavy rain in Mumbai, all trains going to Mumbai have either been delayed or short terminated.
Trains cancelled
11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Express
11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhgad express
12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen express
12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati express
12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity express
First Published: Sep 04, 2019 21:30 IST
