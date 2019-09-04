e-paper
Major Pune-Mumbai trains cancelled on Thursday

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune Due to heavy rain in the Lonavla ghat section on Wednesday, all intercity trains between Pune and Mumbai, besides some long-distance express trains have been cancelled on Thursday by the central railways. It is going to adversely affect passengers travelling between the two cities for the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

While train services between Nashik and Mumbai have been partially affected following heavy rain in Mumbai, all trains going to Mumbai have either been delayed or short terminated. 

Trains cancelled

11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Express 

11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhgad express 

12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen express 

12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati express 

12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity express

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 21:30 IST


