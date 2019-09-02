Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Two Times Better

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 00:19 IST

When a celebrated city surgeon writes not one, but two books, both vastly different in nature, it calls for a launch as unique. The weekend saw Dr Vijay Haribhakti launch a medical textbook ‘Restoration, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation in Head and Neck Cancer’, a distillation of his 25 years at the forefront of his profession, along with ‘A Journey Forever’ written by him in 1979 during his rural internship as a young man. And befitting this unique feat was the fact that the books were launched by none other than the surgeon’s close family friends Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, a couple, who we are informed, have not spoken at an event jointly in the last 35 years and that too for over 20 minutes each. “I recently read ‘A Journey Forever’ and what I figured out was Vijay is as good with his pen as he is with his scalpel. ‘A Journey Forever’ is an extension of your own personality, Vijay, of gratitude and service, the very philosophy that guided you to the pinnacle glory of your profession. It holds within itself an intense and profound message, the secret to living a fulfilling life,” Mukesh Ambani said on the occasion. “While the world knows Vijay as Dr Haribhakti, for both Mukesh and me, our relationship with Vijay and his family is special, deep and layered just like his books. Vijay’s book, ‘Restoration, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation in Head and Neck Cancer’ is the first book of its kind, a book like this has never been written in our country although India has the highest percentage of head and neck cancers in the world. This book in its truest sense is Vijay’s legacy to the world,” said Nita Ambani in her speech. Present at the launch were a galaxy of prominent names such as Dr RP Soonawala, Feroz Khan, Shobhaa and Dilip De amongst others, while the author’s family, wife Radhika Haribhakti and daughter Sanjana Dhurka looked on proudly.

From Champ To Ramp

Sangeeta Wadhwani and PV Sindhu.

Designer Shriya Som, granddaughter of infra tycoon GVK Reddy, had the who’s who of Hyderabad attend her fashion show this weekend at the Taj Krishna Palace. From members of the extended Reddy clan such as aunt Pinky Reddy to brother Krishna Bhupal and mum Shalini Bhupal, to Mumbai’s Sangeeta Wadhwani and erstwhile Mumbai girl Shalini Sharma, they were all there to cheer the young designer on. But of course the highlight of the evening was the showstopper, who else but Hyderabad’s newly-minted world champion PV Sindhu, a close friend of the designer’s, who, according to onlookers could give many an international supermodels with her grace and panache if she ever decided to hang up her racket (not likely!). “She wore her Shriya Som outfit with much grace and mingled with all of Hyderabad’s elite with utmost warmth and humility What’s more, it was so refreshing to have a global sports achiever as a showstopper,” said a guest who’d attended.

And though Sindhu went through all the motions with elan, we are informed that she decided to skip the after-party at the designer’s spectacular home at Hyderabad which featured one of the only two iconic Chopard leopard sculptures in the world, amidst humongous crystal rock displays, priceless Tanjores, Ravinder Reddys and Hussains. And, a mouth wateringly delicious Halim.

World Champions after all have to watch their diets and need their power sleep.

True Lies

Can there be anything more potentially inflammable than a gaggle of socialites walking the ramp for a charity fashion show? Think about it, all those massive egos (and Birkins) fighting for attention, with so much possibility for subtle one-upmanship and not-so-subtle putdowns? But those who participated in a recent high-profile fashion extravaganza had the opposite to say: “We were pleasantly surprised,” says one high society grande dame, who’d walked with her pretty progeny, about the experience. “Everyone was on their best behaviour and so polite and gracious,” she said, adding, “Save one lady, but then she’s a known offender in these circles.” Apparently, while all the babes backstage behaved themselves and there was nary a tantrum betwixt the lot of them, this ‘habitual offender’ is supposed to have grated on every one’s nerves with her know-all, bossy attitude. “From applying lipstick unasked, on one of the ladies who was walking, because she thought it went better with her outfit, to making sure she got the best entrances and exits while tossing her long tresses, she was up to her usual tricks to show familiarity and throw her weight around and what’s most annoying is that it was done in her characteristic syrupy saccharine style,” said the source, adding, “Only because it was a good cause, she was tolerated. Because you can imagine the potential for backstage skirmishes in such situations.”

Indeed.

Fashion Fundraiser

Queenie Singh and Tiara Dhody.

“Fabulous to have your daughter overshadow you!” was how Queenie Singh described her daughter Tiara Dhody’s appearance on the ramp at the fundraising fashion show held by the NGO Breakthrough, at Mumbai’s Taj Palace on Friday night. Dhody, resplendent in a flower-laden Rohit Bal ensemble, had made her graceful appearance a few minutes before her famous mother, to much applause. “She’s a traditional Sikh beauty,” said Singh proudly, adding, “And has received her looks from both sides of the family.” Amongst others who graced the ramp were Alpana and Alika Kirloskar, Ritika Vardhan, Chhaya Momaya, Sravanya Pittie, Namrata Shroff and Sejal Firodia along with patrons for Breakthrough, hotelier Priya Paul and artist Michelle Poonawalla, wife of Yohan Poonawalla whose foundation was one of the main sponsors of the event. “This evening is an attempt to raise awareness and funds on the alarming issue of early marriage that robs 27% of young girls in India of their childhood and also increases the chance of them becoming victims of violence. The funds raised will be used to support Breakthrough’s work in UP, Haryana and Bihar, that works with adolescents and their families to change discriminatory norms so that girls complete their education and can realize their full potential,” said Sohini Bhattacharya, President and CEO Breakthrough.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 00:19 IST