Man arrested for molesting two minors

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:32 IST

Gurugram: The police on Saturday booked a 42-year-old man for allegedly molesting two minor girls, aged 6 and 10 years.

A case was registered at the women police station, West on Thursday in this regard.

Santosh Rastogi, the suspect, a resident of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Rajiv Nagar on Friday.

According to the police, a woman had lodged a complaint alleging that the man had molested her two minor daughters/

“The woman in her complaint said she left her two daughters in the care of a woman caretaker in the neighbourhood on Thursday. She left for Badshahpur to meet her brother for rakhi. When she returned, she collected her daughters and came home. Upon reaching home, her eldest daughter informed her that a man had molested both her and her sister while the woman was away,” said city police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

The suspect was a relative of the caretaker and had been visiting her, the police added.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police had registered a case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police added that during the investigation, it was found that the suspect used to work as a lemonade hawker in the area and that he allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

“The suspect was produced before a judicial court on Friday and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The case is under investigation,” said Boken.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 23:32 IST