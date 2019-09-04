Man held for mowing down duo released on bail

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:51 IST

Gurugram A gym owner, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly mowing down two teenagers with his Land Rover near Business Park in Sector 65 on Golf Course Extension Road on Sunday night, was produced in district court and released on bail.

Police said that during questioning, the man said that he did not spot the two of them, who were walking along with their cart, while returning to his house in Begumpur Khatola, after eating chicken at a restaurant in Arcadia Market of Sector 50.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 65 police station, said the man told the police that his vision was blurred. “After the collision, he said that he was worried and escaped from the area, abandoning the car. He said that the number plates of the SUV broke upon impact and denied removing them,” the SHO said.

However, the police are yet to find the number plates.

Police said the suspect, Amit Singh, claimed to be alone at the time of the incident.

Around 10.30pm on Sunday, the red Land Rover had hit the victims, who were returning to their rented residence in Badshahpur with their cart.

‘Gol gappa’ vendor Mordhwaj Kumar, 18, of Guretha village in Badaun of Uttar Pradesh, and his 14-year-old brother-in-law, Anil, from Hamupur in Badaun, were flung in the air upon impact and thrown on the roadside. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors had declared them dead upon arrival.

Police had said that the SUV did not have number plates on them when they had reached the spot. The suspect was traced after the police had tracked him down by following up the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle. The car was registered to one Ishwar Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Beri in Delhi. Singh had given the car to Amit’s younger brother at his wedding in February 2019. He was a relative of the bride. A police team tracked him down in Delhi after which, the police arrested Amit on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 22:45 IST