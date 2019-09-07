Man held for raping woman friend, then planning to kill her for refusing to turn hostile

cities

A man has been held for the rape of a 20-year-old college student at a flat in outer Delhi’s Rohini in July, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. They said his plan to kill the woman was foiled with his arrest.

SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said 22-year-old Kashim alias Aarish was arrested from outer Delhi on Thursday on a tip-off. “He was carrying a double-barrel countrymade pistol and two cartridges,” the DCP said.

According to the DCP, Kashim had invited the woman to a flat in Rohini on July 26 on the pretext of celebrating his birthday. But when the woman reached the flat, Kashim and his friend allegedly gang-raped the woman.

“They raped the woman at gunpoint. When she tried to fight them off, they had even fired in the air to frighten her,” the DCP said, adding a case of gang rape had been registered at Raj Park police station and the other suspect was arrested soon after.

“Kashim had been on the run ever since. During this period, he sent a message to the survivor to withdraw the case or turn hostile. Since the woman refused to buckle down, the man planned to kill her,” said the officer.

