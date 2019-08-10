Man shoots self, leaves behind note naming three

cities

A 67-year-old man ended his life by allegedly shooting self with his licensed weapon at his friend’s office at Loha Mandi on Saturday evening. The police said the man left behind a suicide note in which he named three persons and said they were connected to the ‘Hasanpuriya’ gang.

Police said the deceased was earlier a real estate dealer and later turned to finance business after he met with an accident two years ago. His family owns a major cloth showroom in Ghaziabad. According to police, the man left his Patel Nagar 2 residence on Saturday afternoon and told his family that he was going to his friend’s office at Loha Mandi.

“Around 4.30pm, after holding a discussion with his friend—who is a coal trader—the man went to the washroom where he allegedly shot himself with his licensed weapon. He had shot himself in the head,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The police later recovered a note from the person of the deceased. The note mentioned names of a confectionary dealer at Turab Nagar. According to the note, the confectionary dealer along with his brother-in-law and son were pressuring the deceased pay a due amount of ₹3 lakh.

“The three persons are connected to the Hasanpuriya gang. They have threatened me many times that they will murder me as I was not able to repay a ₹3 lakh loan. Several times they got me beaten up by the accomplices of the gang members. They had been harassing me for long and I don’t know when they will murder me...” the note stated.

The police said they are verifying the contents of the note.

“A detailed questioning of the persons named in the note will be done. We will deal with them in accordance with the law once we receive a complaint from the family of the deceased,” the SP said.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +91-4066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad based) and +91-4424640050 from Sneha India foundation (Delhi based) besides the police helpline number 100.

In another incident, a 32-year-old collection agent working at Raj Nagar District Centre was shot at by two motorcycle-borne robbers near Siddharth Vihar on Saturday. The two men allegedly looted ₹30,000 cash from him while he was on way to his home in Noida.

“The man had received ₹35,000 as salary and paid ₹5,000 to a person at the Old Bus Stand. Then he was on his way home when two men arrived in a motorcycle and shot him. After he fell down, the two robbers looted ₹30,000 cash and fled. The injured sustained a gunshot which pierced his shoulder. He is admitted to a hospital,” Kumar added.

