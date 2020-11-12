Manesar to have its own municipal corporation

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:04 IST

Gurugram: The proposal to set up a municipal corporation in Manesar has the potential to transform the area into a satellite township of Gurugram, industrialists based in Manesar said Thursday. According to residents, the area as of now is struggling due to weak infrastructure, poor sanitation and civic services even as the population has increased manifold.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday had announced the setting up of a municipal corporation in Manesar that would take care of the civic needs of IMT, Manesar and the urbanised villages around it as well as residential sectors adjoining it. Senior government officials said that work on setting up the new municipal corporation will start within the next 15 days.

Industrial associations in Manesar said the proposed corporation would be a boon for the area as the infrastructure and maintenance would greatly improve.

Manmohan Gaind, general secretary, Manesar Industries Welfare Association, said that Gurugram has expanded manifold and that agencies in the city are overburdened with work. “There is a need to have a separate agency to look after the development and upkeep of Manesar and adjoining area. It would boost business and also make decision making localised,” said Gaind.

Pawan Yadav, president of the IMT industrial association, said this decision should be implemented at the earliest. “There is a large population of executives, industrial workers and migrants living in industrial areas as well as developing sectors and they will greatly benefit,” he said.

According to former Manesar sarpanch Om Prakash Yadav, who has had the experience of working in the panchayat, block samiti and zila parishad of Manesar and Gurugram, the majority of the villages in the area have urbanised and a civic agency would be better suited. “The time has come for a change and it is important that the new corporation is empowered and given adequate resources for development,” said Yadav.

The area to be included in the corporation has around 24 villages, including Manesar, Kasan, Shikohpur, and Panchagaon, which have a very large population, said Yadav.

Amit Arya, media advisor to the chief minister, said that the objective of setting up the new municipal corporation in Manesar is to ensure better development of infrastructure, improved services to residents of the area and localised decision making by urban development bodies. “The work on implementing the decision has been initiated and it would ensure more resources for better development,” he said.

While industrialists and residents of Manesar welcomed the decision, residents of developing sectors said that instead of clubbing these areas with Manesar, the government should set up a new corporation for sectors 58 to 115. “The new corporation for Manesar is welcome but the government should create a corporation for developing sectors as presently it is neglected. We have paid our EDC/IDC in Gurugram so there is no question of our area being clubbed with Manesar,” said Pravin Malik, president, Sare Home residents’ welfare association.

Senior government officials, meanwhile, said the area of the present civic agency of Gurugram will be expanded while the corporation for Manesar will include Manesar and urbanised villages around. There is a possibility of including residential sectors beyond Kherki Daula under Manesar as well, they added.