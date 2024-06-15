 Massive demolition drive underway in Lucknow's Kukrail riverbed | VIDEO - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Massive demolition drive underway in Lucknow's Kukrail riverbed | VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Following a court order, the drive began in Akbarnagar I and II to demolish 1,068 illegal residential and 101 commercial structures.

A major demolition drive is currently underway in the Kukrail riverbed area of Lucknow as part of an extensive effort to rejuvenate the Kukrail River and develop the area similar to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The drone footage of the demolition drive shows bulldozers dismantling illegal constructions along the riverbed.

Drone footage captures demolition of illegal constructions in Kukrail riverbed.(Lucknow Development Authority)
Drone footage captures demolition of illegal constructions in Kukrail riverbed.(Lucknow Development Authority)

The demolition initiative, which began on Monday, targets 1,068 illegal residential structures and 101 commercial buildings in the Akbarnagar I and II areas, following a court order mandating the clearance.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-president Indramani Tripathi, in a statement to PTI earlier this week, mentioned that residents had been informed and asked to vacate the blocks and relocate to a new area in Vasant Kunj.

"For the past two days, we have been appealing to shift their belongings and move to their new apartment in Vasant Kunj. I personally went there and requested people. Most of them have shifted," Tripathi said.

"We are moving them and demolition is underway on the empty blocks," he added.

Security forces have been deployed to maintain order, and the entire area is under constant CCTV surveillance to ensure the demolition proceeds smoothly and safely.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting on Thursday, instructed officials to immediately remove encroachments on the banks of rivers and ponds across the states.

"There are encroachments on the banks of Ramganga river in Moradabad. A similar situation can be seen in Kashi, Saharanpur and other districts," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X quoting Adityanath.

"At present, efforts are being made for the revival of the Kukrail river in Lucknow. Illegal settlements have been removed and (their residents have been) rehabilitated elsewhere. Similarly, work should be done in other districts as per local requirements," he said.

The chief minister asked the officials to ensure there are no settlements in the river basin.

"Old ponds, ponds and other water bodies should be preserved. If there are any encroachments, they should be removed immediately," he said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Massive demolition drive underway in Lucknow's Kukrail riverbed | VIDEO
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On