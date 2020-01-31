e-paper
Maur blast anniv: Little done to arrest accused, rue villagers

cities Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:31 IST
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
On the third anniversary of Maur blast, scores of villagers gathered at Maur town of the district on Friday to pay tributes to those killed in the blast. Seven persons, including five children, were killed in the blast.

Raising slogans against senior Congress leader Harminder Singh Jassi, the villagers lamented that the police have failed to arrest the accused.

On January 31, 2017, soon after Jassi had winded up his poll rally in Maur, a blast had ripped through the area. His PA had also been killed apart from six others, while 25 people were injured.

Jassi, a former Congress MLA, is also relative of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of Dera Sacha Sauda. Jassi’s daughter is married to Ram Rahim’s son.

Local MLA Jagdev Singh Kamalu said in the last three years two special investigating teams (SIT) were constituted but they failed to make any headway in the case. He blamed the state government for remaining non-serious in providing justice to the affected families.

SAD (A) leader Gursewak Singh Jawaharke said the previous SIT had hinted at the role of functionaries of the Dera Sacha Sauda behind the blast but no suspect has been arrested by the police yet.

