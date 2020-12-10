Mayors say govt wants to create anarchy in Delhi, AAP hits back

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:16 IST

New Delhi: Mayors of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations, who continued their sit-in protest outside the CM’s house for the fourth day, said on Thursday that by not releasing the pending funds to the civic bodies, the Delhi government wants to create an atmosphere of “anarchy”.

The AAP, however, said the protest is only an excuse by the BJP to harass chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and distract attention from the nationwide farmers protests.

The BJP has decided to hold protests outside residences of all AAP ministers on Friday. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and leader of the opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will meet Delhi L-G Anil Baijal regarding the protest by mayors.

In a joint press conference, North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash, South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Anamika Mithilesh and East corporation mayor Nirmal Jain said they have been sitting “under an open sky in the cold” to demand the dues of the over two lakh employees engaged by the three civic bodies.

BJP MLA and leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans and state unit spokesperson Harish Khurana also joined the protest on Thursday to support the mayors.

“If we will not be able to pay salaries to our staff, they will be forced to come out on the streets. This is what the Kejriwal government wants. They want to create an atmosphere of anarchy, as elections to the civic bodies are just a year away. The Delhi government has no right to make the people of Delhi suffer on account of their own political differences,” said Prakash.

Elections to the three civic bodies in Delhi are slated to be held in 2022.

All three municipalities are facing a crippling financial crunch with the North and East corporation not able to pay their staff salaries for several months, which has led to protests. The mayors are demanding that the Delhi government should release Rs 13,000 crore which is due to the civic bodies as per the recommendations of the state finance commission.

Prakash said the total annual budget of the three corporations is around Rs 20,000 crore, of which around R 13,000 crores is used to pay salaries.

“Earlier in October, when we had staged a protest outside the CM residence for the same demand, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain assured us to release the dues in 10 days, but till date, the outstanding funds have not been given. This time we will not move from here without getting our dues,” said Prakash.

Mithilesh said it has been four days that they have been sitting there but the CM has not spoken to them or offer any help. “This is a fight for people’s rights. The CM has not spoken to us or offered help even on humanitarian grounds,” she said.

Nirmal Jain said he had written several letters to the CM as well as deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the past few months requesting to release funds, as the employees had threatened to go on strike. “Besides, two lakh workers, there are 50,000 pensioners. How will they survive? The CM must think of people and not just of political rivalry,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of MCD Employees Union on Thursday extended their support to the mayors. “Employees in the North corporation, including sanitation workers, have not been given salaries for the past three months. It has become difficult for them to survive. The Delhi government must resolve this issue, as ultimately only people are made to suffer. We are with the corporation mayors in the fight for our constitutional rights,” said A P Khan, convener of the union.

“Even the mayors of BJP-ruled MCDs know that their protest is only an excuse by their high-command to harass CM Arvind Kejriwal and distract from the issue of nationwide farmers protests. The mayors are well aware that Delhi government has given all the funds due and it is because of their corruption and ineffeciency that the MCDs are facing financial ruin. Since they have decided to only protest rather then govern, it is best that they resign and let AAP run the MCDs. We will run the MCDs efficiently and within the same budget,” the AAP said in a statement.