MCG forms dedicated vigilance wing

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:50 IST

Gurugram The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) constituted a dedicated vigilance wing on Wednesday to deal with complaints registered with the CM window, PM grievances portal, Lokayukta inquiries, matters pertaining to state vigilance bureau and other inquiries marked by the Haryana government.

In addition, the vigilance wing is empowered to hire a third party agency for collecting samples of civic infrastructure works and getting them tested at state government laboratories.

Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG, issued the order for the formation of a vigilance wing with “immediate effect” on Wednesday. Singh’s order stated that the vigilance wing will be headed by additional municipal commissioner, Amardeep Jain, while superintendent engineer, Satyavan Sharma, has also been included in the wing to assist him.

“The idea behind formulating a dedicated wing is to bring more transparency to the corporation, while also ensuring a swifter response to the grievances of residents and long-pending issues of the MCG. We realised that it was difficult for different wings to address these issues on their own while also simultaneously carrying out development works across the city. Hence, a separate wing has been created to address pending investigations and issues, while also highlighting discrepancies in ongoing projects and functioning of the MCG,” said Singh.

Singh further said that all branches of the MCG have been directed to cooperate with any future investigation of the vigilance wing.

Officials said that the newly formed wing will also acquire 10% samples of ongoing construction works of the MCG, at random, for a quality check.

The development comes just a week after the MCG marked an inquiry into the ongoing construction of a green belt and footpath between Bristol Chowk and Khushboo Chowk along the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road.

The 1.7-kilometre track has come under the scanner after the ward councillor of the area had highlighted work amounting to an estimated expenditure of ₹11 lakh had been completed, despite the total payment of ₹35.35 lakh had been made to the contractor in October 2019.

In addition, terrazzo tiles worth ₹17.40 lakh were also missing despite an agreement between the MCG and the contractor stating the use of the stated materials. The matter is being investigated by the joint commissioner of Zone 3.