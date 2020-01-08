e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Cities / MCG forms dedicated vigilance wing

MCG forms dedicated vigilance wing

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) constituted a dedicated vigilance wing on Wednesday to deal with complaints registered with the CM window, PM grievances portal, Lokayukta inquiries, matters pertaining to state vigilance bureau and other inquiries marked by the Haryana government.

In addition, the vigilance wing is empowered to hire a third party agency for collecting samples of civic infrastructure works and getting them tested at state government laboratories.

Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG, issued the order for the formation of a vigilance wing with “immediate effect” on Wednesday. Singh’s order stated that the vigilance wing will be headed by additional municipal commissioner, Amardeep Jain, while superintendent engineer, Satyavan Sharma, has also been included in the wing to assist him.

“The idea behind formulating a dedicated wing is to bring more transparency to the corporation, while also ensuring a swifter response to the grievances of residents and long-pending issues of the MCG. We realised that it was difficult for different wings to address these issues on their own while also simultaneously carrying out development works across the city. Hence, a separate wing has been created to address pending investigations and issues, while also highlighting discrepancies in ongoing projects and functioning of the MCG,” said Singh.

Singh further said that all branches of the MCG have been directed to cooperate with any future investigation of the vigilance wing.

Officials said that the newly formed wing will also acquire 10% samples of ongoing construction works of the MCG, at random, for a quality check.

The development comes just a week after the MCG marked an inquiry into the ongoing construction of a green belt and footpath between Bristol Chowk and Khushboo Chowk along the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road.

The 1.7-kilometre track has come under the scanner after the ward councillor of the area had highlighted work amounting to an estimated expenditure of ₹11 lakh had been completed, despite the total payment of ₹35.35 lakh had been made to the contractor in October 2019.

In addition, terrazzo tiles worth ₹17.40 lakh were also missing despite an agreement between the MCG and the contractor stating the use of the stated materials. The matter is being investigated by the joint commissioner of Zone 3.

top news
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities