MCG seeks land at four sites from HSVP to set up fire stations

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:39 IST

Gurugram: To expand the reach of fire service department in the city, especially in developing sectors, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sought land from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to set up four fire stations — one each in sectors 9, 9A, 23A and 43. Fire officials said that modern fire stations would be set up at these locations to cover the developing sectors.

In a letter to the HSVP administrator on February 7, the chief town planner, MCG, has asked for transfer of land at these sites earmarked for fire stations to the civic body for strengthening the fire safety infrastructure. In Gurugram, the fire service comes under the ambit of the MCG.

IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer, Gurugram, said that they are planning to set up four new fire stations with modern amenities to cover the new areas in the city. “At present, we have four fire stations in Gurugram, and one each in Manesar and Pataudi. But they need to be augmented. In view of the growing traffic, it is crucial that fire stations are spread widely so that rescue operations can be initiated within 15 minutes when a call is made for help,” he said.

The letter states that in order to strengthen the fire safety infrastructure in Gurugram, it is requested that the above mentioned sites are transferred free of cost to MCG on “as is where is basis”.

The move to set up new fire stations assumes significance as the last such station was set up in Gurugram in 2012.

At present, the fire stations are located at Bhim Nagar, Udyog Vihar, Sector 29 and Sector 37.

The fire officials said that these stations cover the eastern and western parts of the city located on both sides of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, but the department needs to expand to serve areas that developed in last 10 years. “The proposed fire stations in sectors 9 and 9A will help cover large areas along the Dwarka expressway, including Basai, Basai Enclave, Qadipur, sector 10, sector 37 C and D. Other sites have been chosen to help us expand the footprint in new areas,” said Kashyap.

When asked about the matter, Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, confirmed that MCG has sought four sites for fire stations and said a proposal in this regard will be prepared and sent to Chandigarh for final decision. “A decision in this regard, particularly the free transfer, can be taken by the headquarters,” he said.

HT had reported on February 1 that a proposal to set up a fire station and a training academy has been mooted and the same has been sent to fire services directorate in Chandigarh for approval. A four-acre plot belonging to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has been earmarked for constructing the facilities.