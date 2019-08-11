Mela Rakhar Punya: SAD gears up for rally to revive its fortunes in Khadoor Sahib segment

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:56 IST

In a bid to revive its fortunes in its traditional bastion of the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, in which it faced debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is gearing up to ensure an impressive gathering at its conference during the annual Mela Rakhar Punya at the historic Baba Bakala town on August 15.

All major political parties, including the ruling Congress, hold political conferences on the occasion every year in the town that is part of the parliamentary segment. After the Lok Sabha elections, it will be first show of strength for the two main political rivals in the Sikh-dominated segment in the Majha belt.

But the event will be more important for SAD, which having won from the seat (earlier Tarn Taran) since 1977 except in 1992 when it boycotted the Lok Sabha elections, lost it to the Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Dimpa by a margin of 1,40,573 votes.

The Congress, which won the Baba Bakala seat in the 2017 assembly elections, also took a lead from the segment in the Lok Sabha polls. To mobilise the party workers and supporters for the conference, the SAD leaders are holding meetings in villages.

“This conference is organised under the supervision of Majitha MLA and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and entire party leadership will address workers at the conference. There will be a record gathering in the conference which will lay foundation of SAD’s victory in the next assembly elections,” said Malkeet Singh, party’s halqa in-charge from Baba Bakala.

Former MLA Manjit Singh Manna is also holding meetings in the area to mobilise supporters for the event.

Baba Bakala MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, is also meeting Congress workers, said senior party leaders from Delhi and Punjab will address the conference being organised under the supervision of MP Dimpa.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 21:56 IST