Minor girl says she was raped by 3 men at gunpoint in UP’s Ghaziabad

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men at gunpoint in Ghaziabad, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 19 and 20 when the victim was sleeping in the courtyard of her house with her sister-in-law, said assistant superintendent of police (circle officer Modinagar) Ravi Kumar.

After midnight, the trio barged into her house and took the girl to a secluded place. They stuffed a cloth in her mouth and raped her, he said.

An FIR was registered against the three accused -- Amir, Adil and Ziaul -- under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

He said the girl was also beaten up for resisting sexual assault. Later, they threw in front of her house. After reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her sister-in-law.

Police are verifying the veracity of the complaint as the victim denied any medical checkup.

According to the officer, a case was registered six years ago against the victim’s brother for raping Amir’s sister on the pretext of marrying her.

The woman had later committed suicide, he said. An FIR was registered against the victim’s brother under Section 306, 376, 506 and 120B of the IPC, he said, adding that the case is under trial in the sessions court.