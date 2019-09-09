MLA Bains booked for obstructing Gurdaspur DC

cities

Sep 09, 2019

Police have booked Atam Nagar (Ludhiana) MLA and Lok Insaaf Party president, Simarjeet Singh Bains, on the compliant of Batala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Balbir Raj Singh for berating Gurdaspur deputy commissioner (DC) Vipul Ujwal on Thursday.

The move comes after a video clip of the incident had gone viral on Thursday where in the MLA was seen talking to the DC in derogatory manner. The incident occurred in the office of the senior medical officer (SMO) of Batala civil hospital over identification of body of a deceased who had died in the firecracker blasts. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Singh Ghumman, SDM Balbir Raj Singh and SMO Sanjeev Bhalla were also present in the office. Bains had reached there to help a relative of a deceased to identify body. As Bains walked in with his supporters, DC asked some of the persons to leave the office following which Bains started arguing with Ujwal.

He told the DC, “Eh tere baap da office nahi hai. Eh public da office hai te tu public nu hi keh rehan ki bahar jao.” (This is not your father’s office. This is an office meant for the general public and here you are telling the public to leave). Though, the DC initially tried to pacify Bains but when he did not relent, Ujwal told the MLA, “either mind your language or I am not going to talk to you.”

Confirming this, SSP Ghumman said the police had registered an FIR at the City police station under Sections 186 (obstructing civil servant in discharge of duties), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force against a civil servant), 451 (trespassing in order to commit an offence), 147 (rioting), 177 (furnishing false information to a public servant), 505 (statements causing public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police team has been dispatched to Ludhiana to arrest the MLA. Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Punjab IAS association, said, “The association strongly condemns the undignified and intimidatory conduct of MLA Simarjit Singh Bains with Vipul Ujwal. It also notes that there have been incidents in the past too wherein Bains had misbehaved with officials of the state government and even assault them. It urges the state government to take appropriate action.”

It is to be noted that Bains is also facing several cases, including one of assaulting tehsildar Major Gurjinder Singh Benipal (retired) on June 19, 2009, in Ludhiana.

Was booked at Captain’s behest: Bains

Bains said that Batala police have booked him on the behest of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh as he has challenged the closure report of Ludhiana city center scam in the court.

Singing a song by late Punjabi singer Surjit Bindrakhiya ‘tu ni boldi rakane, tu ni boldi tere ch tera yaar bolda’, Bains said the case was not registered on the directions of Gurdaspur DC Vipul Ujwal, but on the instructions of the chief minister.

“DC was misbehaving with the family of one of the victims of Batala firecracker blasts. I was only defending him,”said Bains

“I am not afraid of FIRs, politicians, officers or police. I have full faith in judiciary, as it has acquitted me in many such fake cases. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bhartiya Janta Partty (BJP) government had lodged 13 cases against me and Captain’s government has lodged four FIRs so far,” he added.

Quote: I was booked on the direction of CM as I have challenged the closure report of city center scam. SAD-BJP govt had filed 13 cases against me while Captain’s govt has dodged four FIRs. I am not afraid of them.

Sep 09, 2019