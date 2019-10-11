Mohali advocate, brother held with 11g heroin, sent to judicial custody

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:01 IST

Two brothers were arrested with 11 gram heroin from Phase 8, Mohali, police said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Satinder Kumar and his brother Jatinder Kumar, both residents of Sector 63, Mohali. Police said that Satinder Kumar is an advocate practising in Punjab and Haryana high court and he has an office in Sector 69, Mohali.

Police said that they were patrolling near old bus stand in Phase 8, Mohali, and arrested the accused based on a tip-off. The brothers tried to flee after spotting the police team, they said.

The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. The police said that both are addicts and doubled up as suppliers. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

LUDHIANA MAN HELD WITH WITH 14G HEROIN

Police arrested a man with 14g heroin from Kurali. Accused Jagpreet Singh hails from Ludhiana, and was arrested from a naka on Chandigarh highway in Kurali. After spotting the naka, he tried to flee but was held. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 01:01 IST