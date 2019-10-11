e-paper
Mohali advocate, brother held with 11g heroin, sent to judicial custody

Police said both are addicts and doubled up as suppliers

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Two brothers were arrested with 11 gram heroin from Phase 8, Mohali, police said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Satinder Kumar and his brother Jatinder Kumar, both residents of Sector 63, Mohali. Police said that Satinder Kumar is an advocate practising in Punjab and Haryana high court and he has an office in Sector 69, Mohali.

Police said that they were patrolling near old bus stand in Phase 8, Mohali, and arrested the accused based on a tip-off. The brothers tried to flee after spotting the police team, they said.

The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. The police said that both are addicts and doubled up as suppliers. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

LUDHIANA MAN HELD WITH WITH 14G HEROIN

Police arrested a man with 14g heroin from Kurali. Accused Jagpreet Singh hails from Ludhiana, and was arrested from a naka on Chandigarh highway in Kurali. After spotting the naka, he tried to flee but was held. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Oct 11, 2019 00:48 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
