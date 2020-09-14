Monday challenge: DMRC to make 4500 trips to meet rush

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:14 IST

New Delhi: After seven days of trials and errors and staggered reopening of its entire system, Delhi Metro is keenly forward to Monday — the first full working weekday when the entire network will become operational after nearly six months and the first acid test of all the safety and social distancing norms that have been put in place.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation plans to make 4,500 train trips from Monday , as it expects a surge in ridership.

Nearly 1.5 lakh people had taken a ride on the Metro on Saturday, when the entire network spread over 389kms was made operational for the first time after nearly six months.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials expressed confidence that even if the crowd increases, they are ready to deal with the increase in ridership, while ensuring all safety norms to contain the spread of Covid-19. Going by the gradual increase in ridership between September 7 and September 12, when the entire network was thrown open to the public, DMRC officials are expecting a dramatic increase in ridership from Monday.

The DMRC switched back to its pre-lockdown schedule on September 12, with trains operating between 6am and 11am on all 10 corridors, at a gap of 2.5 minutes to 6 minutes, on an average. With the number of commuters gradually increasing, the challenge before the Metro is to run its services at pre-lockdown speed while following all the Covid protocol, which involves social distancing and sanitisation of the trains.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, DMRC, said, “Over 4,500 trips will be made with 294 trains across the network, including Airport Express Line. A team of around 8,000 housekeeping staff will look after the overall sanitisation work across the network. Around 1,500 Delhi Metro officers and staff along with civil defence volunteers are being specially deployed at the stations to facilitate commuter movement, in addition to the regular staff.”

DMRC officials say that the new system has been carefully worked out. While all measures are in place, DMRC officials have urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel, especially during peak hours. “We would also request the commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys, so that we can all avoid the peak hour rush,” Dayal said.

Dayal added, “Delhi Metro officers and staff along with civil defence volunteers will be deputed at the stations to facilitate commuters. Adequate availability of sanitisers as well as thermal scanners has already been ensured. Flying squads have been deputed to ensure adherence to Covid 19 related norms inside the system.”

Due to low turnout, as compared to the pre-lockdown period, DMRC’s train operations have been affected in the first week of its opening.

While DMRC’s managing director Mangu Singh had urged commuters to “break the peak”, the Metro has put in place a mechanism to avoid crowding at stations. A DMRC official said that from Monday, the DMRC might start empty trains or short loop some trains to manage crowded zones. “We have worked out a clear strategy to manage crowding at stations. We may opt for starting certain empty trains from terminal stations or short loop some trains to manage the crowded zones on a particular route/sections, if need be,” said the official.