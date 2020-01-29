MONEY LAUNDERING CASE: Court issues non-bailable warrants against NRI Kahlon

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:28 IST

A Mohali court has issued non-bailable warrants against NRI businessman and alleged drug dealer Anoop Singh Kahlon — an accused in a money laundering case — for not appearing before the court.

Kahlon was booked by the enforcement directorate in 2013 following recovery of 26kg of heroin from his house in Zirakpur. He is facing trial for case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court of special CBI judge Harinder Sidhu, also the designate court of the ED, issued warrants for February 14, after Kahlon jumped bail by not appearing before the court and the summons issued to him for appearance were returned saying he was not staying at the given address and his whereabouts were also not known.

“Kahlon is intentionally not appearing in the court and it is apparent that the he is not interested in facing the trial,” ruled the court while cancelling his bail and issuing non-bailable warrants.

Kahlon was convicted and awarded 15-year jail in February last year after Punjab Police busted a multi-crore drug racket in March 2013 in which former international wrestler and sacked deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagdish Singh Bhola was also convicted. Kahlon was presently out on bail after he filed an appeal in the high court against his conviction.

The ED had registered case against Kahlon for making money from the sale of drugs. The ED had accused him of amassing properties from ill-gotten money earned from the drug racket.

On Kahlon’s disclosure, police zeroed in on Bhola. Kahlon was working as head constable in Punjab Police but quit the job over two decades ago and migrated to Canada where he got in touch with drug lords.