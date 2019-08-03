More than two lakh kilos of illegally dumped plastic cleared from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

delhi

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:18 IST

More than two lakh kilos of plastic waste, illegally dumped by plastic traders on a vacant land behind Majlis Park metro station at Jahangirpuri, were cleared on Saturday. These were taken to a waste-to-energy plant for disposal.

“Unlicensed plastic handlers had started trading from this area and this has been going over months. A drive was conducted and around 225 tons (2,25,000 kilos) of plastic garbage was cleared on Saturday. The drive would continue over the next two days at least,” said Arun Mishra, member secretary of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

More than 200 police personnel, 25 earth-moving machines and 40 trucks were deployed during the drive. The drive was conducted jointly by DPCC, police and the civic agency. The collected waste was sent to waste to energy plants at Bawana for disposal.

“The illegal dump of plastic waste had caught the attention of the chief secretary who directed the agencies to take necessary action,” said a release issued by DPCC on Saturday.

The Delhi government has started a crackdown on illegal plastic units operating from non-industrial areas since July 25. In the first phase of the drive, 92 plastic units were sealed.

Environmental Compensation ranging from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 1.60 crores has been imposed on these 92 units.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 20:15 IST