11-year-old boy goes missing from Mankhurd Children’s Home

Mumbai: An 11-year-old boy jumped off the wall of Mankhurd Children’s Home on Thursday and fled, according to the security guards of the remand home. The Trombay police officials have registered a missing case and launched a search for the minor boy. HT Image

The home caretaker, Sunil Lakde, 52, was assigned the duty to take all the 88 children to an open ground for playtime activities on Thursday. The boy’s absence was noticed at dinner time counting. The staff started searching for the boy at nearby railway stations (Mankhurd, Kurla), and also the nearby PMG Colony, but failed to locate him.

Lakade then inquired with two other security guards Ramakant Jadhav, 63, and Appa Patil, 52, posted on duty, who said they tried to nab the boy but he jumped the wall and fled, said a police officer.

“We have registered a case of kidnapping as the boy is a minor. We have been searching for him,” said senior inspector Rajesh Shinde of the Trombay police station.

This is not the first time that minors have fled children’s homes in the city. In December 2022, five boys went missing from a children’s home, run by an organisation affiliated with the Women and Child Development Department in Chembur.

The children fled from the centre and belong to the age group of 13 to 17 years, as per the police. Since all of them were minors, a kidnapping was registered in the Chembur police station. In January 2021, two minor girls allegedly went missing from their home, in Mankhurd. The girls were aged 15 and 17 years. The kidnapping case was registered at the Govandi police station.