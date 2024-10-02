13-year-old killed; father injured after truck hits their two-wheeler

MUMBAI: A 13-year-old pillion rider died, and her father sustained injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a dumper in Goregaon East on Tuesday morning. The Dindoshi police have arrested the 22-year-old dumper driver, Rahul Jadhav, for death due to negligence. A dumper hit the minor girl from behind in Goregaon East on Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The incident occurred at around 6.30am, when the deceased, Vinmayi More, a class seven student, was on her way to school. More’s father Ramesh, who was riding the two-wheeler took a left turn from the Western Express Highway towards Dindoshi when the two-wheeler was hit by a dumper from behind. The dumper driver was also taking the left turn when he lost his balance and crashed into the bike.

Due to the impact, More fell on the road and suffered grievous injuries. Passersby informed the police, and they were rushed to the trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari, where the minor was declared dead.

More’s body was sent for a post-mortem to the Shatabdi hospital. A resident of Malad East, she was staying with her parents and brother. Her father is a businessman.

Police officers said it is not clear if dumper ran over her after hitting them, as the driver got scared and fled. “We traced the vehicle based on the registration number, and arrested Jadhav, for death due to negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.