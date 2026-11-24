MUMBAI: A 13-year-old girl who had gone for a drama rehearsal at a South Mumbai cultural centre on Sunday allegedly faced sexual assault by her teacher. She managed to escape and alert two friends, who confronted the accused along with others. The teacher allegedly pushed through the gathering crowd and fled. Police are now searching for him. 13-yr-old molested by drama teacher; accused on the run more

The case came to light after the girl’s 43-year-old mother lodged a complaint. The Class 8 student had taken part in a drama competition organised by the government-aided centre, which offers children opportunities to perform on stage and holds workshops and inter-school cultural contests.

The girl had gone to the centre around 11.30am with two friends, both aged 14, for a rehearsal. She went to the first floor to tell the drama teacher that they had arrived.

“She had gone along with two other female friends who were 14 years old. She went to inform the drama teacher on the first floor about their arrival around 11.30am. The teacher allegedly asked her to bolt the door and touched her inappropriately,” a senior police officer said.

When the girl pushed his hand away, the teacher allegedly pulled her back and touched her again. She managed to get away and told her friends what had happened.

The three girls then confronted the teacher with the help of others. As the commotion drew a crowd, including local railway police personnel, the accused allegedly pushed people aside and escaped. Police are searching for him.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.