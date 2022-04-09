15 school buses penalised as Vashi RTO conducts checks
With schools reopening, Vashi RTO has stepped up checking of school buses for their fitness and permit. Of the 1,500 school buses registered with Vashi RTO, 15 have been penalised in the last three days.
“We are conducting regular checks at important points for its fitness and permit. The bus owners have been informed beforehand to apply for their fitness and permit in case it has expired. From April 1 onwards, we have received around 18 applications for the renewal of fitness and permit,” Vashi Dy RTO, Hemangini Patil, said.
The school buses are expected to follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court that include having proper grills, emergency exit, first aid, fire extinguisher, maintaining a list of students and their parents’ names and numbers and presence of a female attendant.
Meanwhile, the transport association is upset about the RTO going about checking the vehicles. “For almost two years, the buses were not running. Even now, we were not sure if the schools would reopen and hence many did not repair their buses. The transporters have suffered for two years and now that the schools have reopened, we are asking for some time to get the buses repaired and also get the necessary documentation work done. In many cases, many parts like tyres, steering, gear have been stolen from the buses which were parked for a long time,” Santosh Shetty, advisor of the School Bus Association.
-
Allowing unvaccinated on campus sparks argument, colleges in two minds
With colleges across the state reopening for physical classes and exams, few institutes are still sceptical about allowing unvaccinated students for physical lectures. Repeated attempts to contact the college principal went unanswered. In October 2021, state education minister Uday Samant announced reopening of degree colleges only for fully vaccinated students, and should continue online classes for those who were not or partially vaccinated. The situation changed after Diwali holidays, with only fully vaccinated students attending physical classes.
-
Caught on CCTV camera: BMW car in Mangaluru jumps divider, rams into scooty
A woman who was riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a speeding BMW car jumped over a divider and rammed into two vehicles and the scooty in Mangaluru's Ballalbagh area on Saturday. According to local reports, the person driving the BMW car has been identified as Shravan Kumar, 30, from Mannagudda who runs an interior decoration business at Derebail. Reports suggest the BMW car driver was under the influence of alcohol.
-
12-yr-old raped in public toilet in Bund Garden area
A twelve-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in Bund Garden area near railway station on Friday afternoon. The victim's mother has lodged a complaint. The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled. Bund Garden police station incharge inspector Ashwini Satpute said, “A team has been formed to nab the accused.” On March 23, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her school premises.
-
A trial run for automated boom barriers for BRT routes in Pune
In an attempt to keep the BRT routes in the city clear of unwanted vehicles, the PMPML, along with the PMC and PCMC, has decided to install an automatic boom gate barrier that will open only for PMPML buses. One such boom barrier has been installed at the Deccan college bus stop, on the BRT route from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi.
-
Section 144 imposed in Kolar after stone pelting at Ram Shobha Yatra; five held
Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 was imposed in Mulbagal in Karnataka's Kolar district after a group of miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night. The Karnataka Home Minister said that 4-5 persons were being questioned. Miscreants allegedly pelted stones at an idol of Lord Ram being carried in the procession of the Shobha Yatra, which was organised as a part of Rama Navami celebrations, reported The Indian Express.
