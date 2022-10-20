Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 17-yr-old found dead in Koparkhairane

17-yr-old found dead in Koparkhairane

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Navi Mumbai The body of a 17-year-old boy, Sahil Shantaram Gole, was found in Koparkhairane on Wednesday morning

ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai The body of a 17-year-old boy, Sahil Shantaram Gole, was found in Koparkhairane on Wednesday morning. He left home on Tuesday for the night shift at a chocolate factory at Rabale MIDC, where he worked part-time. His body was first seen by morning walkers in an open plot. He was killed by unidentified persons who smashed his head with a rock.

A resident of Sector 15, Koparkhairane, his body was found near Bhumiputra Maidan, in Sector 23. Police suspect that the murder took place between 11.30 pm on Tuesday and 8 am on Wednesday.

“A case of murder has been registered and investigations are on. We are also investigating if it was an attempt of robbery. His friends are also being interrogated,” said senior police inspector Pradeep Tidar from Koparkhairane police station.

Gole was studying in Class XII, in the commerce stream, at Yashwantrao Chavan Junior College at Koparkhairane. His mother is a homemaker while his father works as a painter at an interior designing firm. He has a 14-year-old brother.

“He had joined work only four days ago to earn some extra money during Diwali. On the day of the incident, he told his mother that he would return by 7 am on Wednesday,” police inspector Gajanan Kadam from Koparkhairane police station said.

