1993 Mumbai blasts: 4 accused remanded in CBI custody

The four accused were arrested from Gujarat on May 17 over 29 years after serial bomb blasts rocked Mumbai and left 257 people dead
Updated on May 24, 2022 03:42 PM IST
ByCharul Shah

MUMBAI: A special court in Mumbai has remanded the four accused arrested from Gujarat in connection with the 1993 Mumbai bombings case in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody until May 30.

Abu Bakar, Sayyed Qureshi, Shoeb Qureshi, and Yusud Bhatka were arrested on May 17 over 29 years after serial bomb blasts rocked Mumbai and left 257 people dead.

Salim Mira Shaikh, one of the convicts in the case, mentioned the names of the four as alleged participants in training for using firearms and handling explosives in Pakistan. They allegedly also participated in the conspiracy and preparatory meetings for blasts.

The CBI took custody of the four based on the warrant issued against them during the investigation. The four were produced before the special court on Monday. The CBI sought their custody for 14 days for custodial interrogation.

Special CBI prosecutor Deepak Salvi argued for the custody saying investigation with regards to the role of the four and their connection to the main conspirators needed to be probed.

Farhana Shah and Sultan Khan, the lawyers of the four, contended that during investigations the statements of nearly 750 witnesses were recorded. They added charges were framed against the arrested as well as the absconding accused during the trial of the case.

The court observed the accused did not cooperate with the investigating agency by absconding. The accused moved an application before the court, saying they do not intend to give any confessional statements.

    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022
