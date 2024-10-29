Menu Explore
19-year-old arrested for killing girlfriend’s son

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Oct 29, 2024 07:14 AM IST

The Nehru Nagar police in Kurla have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing the 4-year-old son of his girlfriend. The 23-year-old woman complained to the police that the man kicked her son in the abdomen, after which the boy started complaining of severe pain

MUMBAI: The Nehru Nagar police in Kurla have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing the 4-year-old son of his girlfriend.

19-year-old arrested for killing girlfriend’s son
19-year-old arrested for killing girlfriend’s son

The 23-year-old woman complained to the police that the man kicked her son in the abdomen, after which the boy started complaining of severe pain. He was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to Sion Hospital, where he died during treatment.

The arrested accused is identified as Ritesh Kumar Chandravanshi, who works in a canteen. According to the police, the complainant, Puja Kumari Chandravanshi, met the accused after she got separated from her husband. She started living with him with her two children from her marriage – 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

The incident occurred on October 26, 2024, when she was at work. When she returned home, the boy, Omkar, complained of severe stomach pain. On enquiring, he told her that Ritesh had kicked him in the abdomen because he had peed in his pants. She took the child to a nearby hospital where the doctor prescribed some medicines. However, his condition worsened in the night, and he was taken to a private center for sonography. After seeing the report, doctors advised her to take the child to a hospital for immediate treatment for an internal injury. The child breathed his last during treatment at the Sion hospital.

The mother then approached the Nehru Nagar police station, where a case was registered against Ritesh for murder, said a police officer.

