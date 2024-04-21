Mumbai: Two fourteen-year-old girls sustained severe injuries after a speeding sedan rammed into them while the teens were crossing the Bhulabhai Desai Road, near Mahalaxmi temple on Friday evening. The impact of the accident was so strong that both girls were flung several feet into the air before hitting the road. The police said they have launched a manhunt to trace the unidentified sedan driver. 2 girls injured after being hit by speeding car in SoBo

The Gamdevi police officials said the victims, identified as Eshani Jadhav and Janhavi Kanojia, were rushed to BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central with serious injuries, including fractures. Both Eshani and Janhavi, residents of Mahalaxmi Temple Compound, were headed to a nearby shopping centre to purchase groceries when the accident occurred.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“When they were crossing the road, the speeding sedan hit both of them. One of the girls was thrown up the roof of the car and fell metres away from the spot, whereas the other one was dragged and thrown on the other side of the road. The driver did not stop his car,” said an investigating officer from Gamdevi police station.

“Eshani is still in a semi-conscious state and Janavi has suffered injuries to several parts, including serious bruises,” said Susieben Shah, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), who visited the girls at Nair Hospital.

Shah said the girls have undergone a CT scan and one of them needs also to undergo an MRI scan, but the machine does not work at Nair Hospital and therefore they will take them to a private hospital for an MRI.

“Janhavi’s father runs a laundry facility while Eshani’s father runs a juice centre in the Mahalaxmi Temple Compound area. The girls have appeared for the SSC examination,” said the police. The police said they are in the process of identifying the accused through CCTV footage and hope to trace the accused soon, as they have got the registration number of the car.

Shah said the car’s colour was golden, a colour that can’t be missed easily. I am hopeful that the police will solve the case soon and apprehend the accused person.