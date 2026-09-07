2 kids among 5 injured in Dharavi LPG fire

Mumbai: An LPG cylinder blast inside a Dharavi home late Saturday night left five people, including two young children, with burn injuries, with the family alleging that a gas mechanic who had been called to replace the cylinder was present when it exploded. The mechanic was also allegedly injured and later left Sion Hospital without treatment after relatives and neighbours gathered there, the family claimed. iMumbai, India - September 06, 2026: Five people were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire inside a room in a ground-plus-two-storey structure at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Rajiv Gandhi Sports Club, Dharavi in mumbai, India, on Sunday, September 06, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The blast took place around midnight in Room No. 43 of a ground-plus-two-storey structure in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Rajiv Gandhi Sports Club on Sion-Dharavi Link Road. Poonam Jaiswal, one of the injured, had summoned the mechanic from a nearby gas agency to replace the cylinder, according to her brother Vishal Jaiswal. He alleged that the mechanic damaged the cylinder’s pin while replacing it, causing gas to leak into the room.

Vishal further alleged that despite the smell of gas, the mechanic tried to light the stove to demonstrate that the newly installed cylinder was working, triggering the blast.

“The gas mechanic broke the pin of the cylinder while trying to change the new cylinder, leading to the gas leakage filling the room with the gas smell. Despite the strong gas smell in the room, since he was in a hurry, he tried to light the gas to show that the cylinder had been refilled, leading to the explosion,” he said.

According to Vishal, the mechanic suffered burns to his face but managed to cap the cylinder, stopping the gas leak and preventing a bigger explosion. He said the cylinder did not completely blow up, but the blast was strong enough to break open the family’s new door, which had been installed around six months ago.

“The mechanic too got burnt in the gas explosion and had even come to Sion Hospital. However, he left Sion Hospital fearing the anger of the neighbouring people,” Vishal said.

The four injured were rushed to Sion Hospital in a police van and admitted to the casualty ward. They were identified as Poonam Jaiswal, 30, who suffered 30% burns; Rohan Gupta, 5, with 5% burns; Rudra Gupta, 4, with 8% burns; and Parvati Gundedi, 19, who suffered 15% burns, according to Dr Chaitanya, assistant medical officer at Sion Hospital.

Rohan and Rudra, who lived in a neighbouring house, were outside in the common corridor when the fire broke out at the Jaiswal residence. The two children were caught in the blast and suffered burn injuries. Rohan sustained injuries to his hands and legs, while Rudra suffered burns to his chest and both legs. Jaiswal, who was inside her home when the fire broke out, suffered burns to her face and hands. Gundedi, who lived on rent on the first level of the house, suffered burns to her hands and legs.

Residents rushed to the spot after the blast and doused the fire with buckets of water before the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived. Santosh Sawant, deputy chief fire officer, said the brigade received the first call at around 11.45 pm and the fire was brought under control by 12.10 am.

“The LPG cylinder was in Room No. 43 of a ground-plus-two-storey structure. Our firefighters first switched off the gas cylinder knob and then extinguished the fire,” Sawant said.

He said firefighters were informed by police that the four injured had already been taken to Sion Hospital before the brigade reached the spot. Personnel from the fire brigade, police and BEST were mobilised.

The police sealed the affected area late on Saturday night and reopened it on Sunday morning. Residents said the fire brigade also took the LPG cylinder away for investigation.