MUMBAI: A 20-year-old biker who works in Sion hospital as a ward boy was killed after a speeding tempo hit his bike in Kanjur Marg on Thursday afternoon. His friend riding pillion sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after treatment. The tempo driver was later arrested. 20-year-old biker dies after speeding tempo rams into him

The complaint is registered by Roshan Yadav, elder brother of the deceased Sumit Yadav. Sumit stayed with his parents and brothers in Tata Nagar in Bhandup East. Sumit had been working with Sion hospital on a contract basis for a year.

According to the police, around 3pm, Sumit and Ritesh Ingle were heading towards Kanjur Marg railway station on bikes from their residence. A speeding tempo coming from the opposite direction hit Sumit’s bike on Veer Savarkar Marg in Kanjurmarg. Due to the impact of the accident, Sumit was thrown off the bike and landed on the road in front of the tempo, and his head was crushed under the right wheel of the vehicle, said a police officer.

Meanwhile, Sumit’s elder brother Roshan was coming on another bike along with his friend and saw the accident. He then rushed Sumit to the hospital in an auto with the help of his friend. Sumit succumbed to his injuries.

Sumit’s friend, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries and was discharged after treatment, added the officer.

The police were informed about the incident, and a police team visited the spot conducted a panchnama and registered a case against the tempo driver who was later arrested in the case, said senior inspector Uttam Pachpute of the Kanjurmarg police station. He was booked for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.