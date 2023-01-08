Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 20-year-old stabs classmate over girlfriend

20-year-old stabs classmate over girlfriend

Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:55 AM IST

The victim was allegedly blackmailing her by threatening to show their intimate pictures to her father if she did not get back with him.

According to the Malad police the 20-year-old victim studies Bachelor of Arts (BA) in third year at a college in Malad West and stays in Meghwadi in Jogeshwari East. The police recorded his statement and registered a case against the accused for 307 attempt to murder and 506 (2) of the IPC for criminal intimidation. (Image for representation)
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: A 20-year-old student was arrested by the Malad police for allegedly stabbing his classmate, who was the ex-boyfriend of his girlfriend

Police said the accused invited the victim, an animal lover, to his house on the pretext of showing him birds and dog. He then asked him to play computer games.

While the victim was busy playing games, he stabbed him on his head with a sickle. He later attacked the victim’s leg with an iron rod after pulling him from his bedroom to the drawing room

The accused then tried to take the victim to an unknown location on his bike. However, the latter managed to escape and was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West, by a passer-by.

According to the Malad police the 20-year-old victim studies Bachelor of Arts (BA) in third year at a college in Malad West and stays in Meghwadi in Jogeshwari East.

The police recorded his statement and registered a case against the accused for 307 attempt to murder and 506 (2) of the IPC for criminal intimidation.

Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
