21-year-old college student dies in road accident at Dahisar check naka

Mumbai: A 21-year-old college student died after coming under the rear wheel of a dumper on the Western Express Highway near Dahisar Check Naka on Friday. The accident occurred when the dumper made an abrupt right turn without warning, leading to the scooter skidding as the rider tried to avoid a collision with the heavy vehicle. HT Image

According to the Dahisar police, Kshitij Sharma, 19, a resident of Mira-Road travelled daily to college on a scooter. “On Friday, around 8:30am, he started from home for college on his scooter. His sister Prachi, 21, also a college student, was riding pillion with him,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.

When they had reached Dahisar Check-Naka, a dumper which was on his left suddenly took a right turn, without giving any signal or indicator. In an attempt to avoid crashing into the dumper, Kshitij tried to stop the scooter and pressed the brakes.

“However, the scooter skidded due to the sudden application of the brakes, and the siblings were thrown off the two-wheeler and fell towards the left side of the scooter. As they fell down the dumper’s rear wheel brushed past Kshitij’s shoulder and he escaped with a simple injury, but his sister’s head was crushed under the truck’s wheel,” said a police officer.

Kshitij with the help of a car owner rushed Prachi to Bhagwati Hospital and later shifted her to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali where she was declared dead.

The police arrested the dumper driver, Sarju Rajbhar, 45. They booked him under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Kshitij and Prachi were pursuing B Tech courses at St Francis Institute of Technology, Borivali East. Their father, Niraj Sharma, works as a general manager with Kalpataru Project’s International Limited Company.