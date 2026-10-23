23 booked for obstructing, manhandling cops probing garba sword scare in Titwala

THANE: What began as a probe into a viral video of youths brandishing swords at a Varap garba event escalated into a high-voltage clash in Kamba, near Titwala. Acting on a tip-off, a Thane Rural Local Crime Branch team detained suspect Kaushal Hiranand Jha at a local hotel.

Jha allegedly created a ruckus, while local politician Rajan Dubey intervened, asserting his political clout and warning officers that detaining Jha “will prove costly for them.” A crowd of 20 to 25 people gathered, jostled the policemen, and tried to block the detention. As officers transported Jha to Kalyan Taluka police station, Dubey and his associates pursued them in cars and on two-wheelers. Jha reportedly hurled abuses, threatened officers, and tried to injure himself inside the vehicle.

Police have registered a separate case against Jha, Dubey and the others under sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (defines unlawful assembly), 191(2) (offense of rioting), 186(2) (unlawful procession) and 132 (use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their official duty) of the BNS.

In a startling aftermath, senior police inspector Mukesh Dhage and an unidentified sub-inspector were abruptly transferred immediately after booking Dubey. The influential Dombivli leader holds strong ties across ruling and opposition parties. Additional superintendent of police Anmol Mittal confirmed the transfers were non-routine, citing several reasons, though he remained silent on any direct link to the case.