24-year-old dies after touching overhead wire of local train
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, travelling on the roof of a local train, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Tuesday after he touched the overhead wire. The incident took place on Monday at Chunabhatti railway station.
Since the man’s wallet and clothes were charred, he was unidentified until Wednesday. His parents reached the police station, as the victim had not returned home. They were taken to the hospital where they identified the victim after seeing his birth marks on the body.
According to the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) officers, the victim was identified as Ibadullah Khan, who was travelling on the roof of a local train when he accidentally touched the overhead wire, and suffered severe burns.
Police inspector Sachin Marbhal from the Wadala GRP said that Khan, a resident of Sewree, had left his house on Monday evening without informing anyone where he was going. At 5.45pm on Monday after the incident was reported, the train was halted and the power supply was disconnected so that the victim could be rescued.
When the police officers climbed on the rooftop, they found Khan stuck to the overhead wire. The victim was brought down and sent to Sion Hospital, where he was admitted with over 90% burns.
“As a result of electrocution, the man’s clothes and wallet got charred making it difficult to identify the victim,” said Marbhal. On Tuesday the victim succumbed to the burn injuries,” Marbhal added.
The officers said it appeared that the man was travelling on the rooftop for fun. “Travelling on rooftops is a stunt which youngsters perform for fun, though railways make announcements about the high voltage (25 kV/50 Hz) overhead wires, and that travelling on rooftops could be fatal,” said an officer from Wadala GRP.
42 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail
Forty-two prisoners in Haridwar jail have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday. On July 28 and 29, prisoners in the district prison were tested for Hepatitis B and simultaneously Covid-19 RT-PCR test was also conducted. According to the district health officials, the Covid-19 test results were received from the laboratory on Tuesday evening while all 42 prisoner who tested positive were asymptomatic.
Disproportionate assets: Vigilance to submit charge sheet against IAS officer
The Uttarakhand vigilance department on Wednesday said that it will soon file a charge sheet against retired IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case. “We have gathered sufficient evidence, including what our teams collected from Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to support the allegations against Yadav in the case,” director of the state vigilance department, Amit Sinha said. Interestingly, Yadav served in the Uttar Pradesh government four years ago before returning to Uttarakhand in 2019.
Retired CCB cop sentenced to four years in illegal assets case
A former police inspector from the CCB - City Crime Branch - was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by a special court dealing with Lokayukta cases, news agency PTI reported. The Lokayukta police booked the inspector, identified as Sami-ur-Rahman, and Rahman's wife, after they discovered he owned assets worth around Rs 79.79 lakhs. A complaint was filed against the couple under the disproportionate assets case.
3 court officials among 13 arrested in Uttarakhand SSSC question paper leak case
Among the 13 accused arrested so far in the Uttarakhand state subordinate selection commission (UKSSSC) graduate level exam question paper leak case, three were court officials from the Kumaon division, the special task force of the Uttarakhand police said on Wednesday. Manoj Joshi, who was among the first six accused arrested by STF on July 24, was working as a junior clerk at Sitarganj court in Udham Singh Nagar.
Delhi’s dabang cop-cum-wrestler shines in the glory of gold
A police officer, a wrestler and a guru to her many students, head constable Babita Nagar sets a true example of how women in sports are acing the game. The wrestler recently brought home a gold medal from the World Police and Fire Games held in Netherlands, after putting up an awe-inspiring show in the finals of 68kg category, wherein she took a mere 24 seconds to defeat her opponent!
