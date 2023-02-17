3 booked for submitting fake docs to bail prisoners

Mumbai: Three people were booked on Thursday for allegedly running a racket for providing sureties using forged and fabricated documents. The trio helped several accused get out on bail by submitting fake documents in the sessions courts in Fort and Dindoshi, and metropolitan magistrate courts at Mulund, Bandra, Borivali, Vikhroli, Andheri, Esplanade Metropolitan Magistrate Court, etc.

The accused are identified as Nitin Saravade, a resident of Chembur, Mohammed Sharif Dhalait, a resident of Govandi and Mohammad Hussain Mohammad Gaus Kazi, a resident of Kurla. As per the police, the case has been registered by Unit III of the Mumbai Crime branch.

Acting on a tip-off that one accused arrested in a cheating case registered by Mankhurd police station, Shafique Ajjul Khan, was given surety by Saravade in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Kurla and the documents submitted – like the ration card – was found to be fake.

“We wrote to the ration officer in Chembur, who confirmed our doubt that the ration card submitted as surety was fake and they didn’t have any entry of it in their register,” said a police officer from the Mumbai Crime branch.

Similarly, the police learnt that, in a rape case registered by Vakala police station against Keepatulla alias Manoj Salmani, Saravade had submitted fake documents to stand surety before a sessions court.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused have submitted fake documents before various courts to become surety and it’s a big racket,” said deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai Crime branch, Prashant Kadam. He said they have found various bogus ration cards at the house of Dhalait and Kazi.

“They helped Saravade in forging documents and then Saravade would appear as a surety to various accused. They made money by doing this,” said the police officer.

The Colaba police have booked the accused for cheating, forgery, using as genuine a forged document or electronic record, making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise and common intention.