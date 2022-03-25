Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 3 Thane roads to turn into walk plazas in mornings from April 1
With a view to making safe walkways for morning walkers, Thane Traffic Police and the TMC are developing three morning walk plazas from April 1; one lane in each of the 3 roads – Mayor Bungalow to Payladevi Temple, Veer Birsamunda Road to Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Road and Traffic Police Office in Teen Hath Naka to Dharamveer Anand Dighe Entrance – would be barricaded, beautified and dedicated only for morning walkers between 5.30am and 8am
One lane of Veer Birsamunda Road to Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Road in Thane to be converted into morning walk plaza from April 1. Two other roads will also be used for walking. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:59 PM IST
ByMegha Pol, Thane

With a view to making safe walkways for morning walkers in the city, the Thane Traffic Police and the Thane Municipal Corporation are developing three ‘Morning Walk Plazas’ from April 1 in the city.

This means, one lane each on three busy streets in the city would be barricaded, beautified and dedicated only for morning walkers between 5.30am and 8am to reduce the risk of accidents or chain snatchers for the fitness conscious.

The Thane Traffic Police had developed a similar concept of ‘health corridors’ last winter and received a huge response. Based on the same concept, TMC has joined hands with the traffic department to replicate them on three of the city roads – Mayor Bungalow to Payladevi Temple, Veer Birsamunda Road to Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Road and Traffic Police Office in Teen Hath Naka to Dharamveer Anand Dighe Entrance.

Balasaheb Patil, deputy police commissioner (traffic), said, “There have been incidents of chain snatching early in the morning when most people are out for a jog or a walk. We thought of providing a risk-free road. The concept is to ensure residents could walk freely without the fear of accidents or chain snatchers. We will dedicate one lane on these three roads every morning for around two-and-a-half hours only for people to walk. Vehicles will not be allowed on this lane while we will also have traffic cops patrolling it.”

The civic administration will help in beautifying these lanes. An official from TMC said, “The commissioner did a survey of all these three lanes and assured to fill the potholes, repair the roads where needed, beautify the lanes, repair the medians and also try and consult with some groups to conduct aerobics or yoga sessions for people on this street.”

TMC civic chief, Vipin Sharma, said, “With most people working from home in the pandemic times, they need such spaces for exercise and good health. Thus, we have joined hands with the traffic police and will open morning walk plazas on these three lanes from April 1.”

