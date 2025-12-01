MUMBAI: Nearly ten days after a 24-year-old construction worker died in a fall from the 20th floor of an under-construction tower in Wadala, another fatal incident has shed light on the absence of basic safety measures at building sites across Mumbai. 37-year-old labourer on call falls to death from second floor in Vikhroli, contractor booked for negligence

On Saturday, a 37-year-old carpenter, Udayraj Yadav, died after falling from the second floor of an under-construction building in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli West. The police said he slipped from a wooden plank outside an open window while speaking on his mobile phone.

According to the Vikhroli police, Yadav, a native of Bedabaijar in Uttar Pradesh, had been staying at the site and working as a carpenter for the ongoing project at Building No. 100, Aarambh. His co-worker and friend, 23-year-old Shirish Ramakant Yada, told the police that the labourers were having breakfast in their temporary second-floor quarters around 10.15am when Yadav received a phone call.

Yadav stepped aside toward the window and sat on a wooden platform placed outside the opening, Yada told the police. Minutes later, he heard a loud thud. When he rushed to the window and looked down, he saw that Yadav had fallen. Other labourers immediately took him to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police have booked the labour contractor, Ganesh Dandwale, for alleged negligence, stating that he failed to provide essential safety safeguards such as window grills, guard rails, or nets around the workers’ accommodation. “We have booked the contractor under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence,” a Vikhroli police officer said.