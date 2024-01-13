40-year-old labourer killed in Thane gravel mixer accident, contractor booked

Thane: A 40-year-old labourer died after falling into a gravel machine in the Nagla Bunder area of Ghodbunder. The Kasarvadavli Police have registered a case against the mixer owner for alleged negligence in providing safety equipment. HT Image

The deceased, identified as Bhalbrad Yadav, hailed from Bihar and worked as a daily wage labourer. He lived with his wife and four children in the Nagla Bunder area, engaging in gravel machine operations in the locality.

According to officials from the Kasarvadavli police station, the incident occurred on Thursday evening while Yadav was working to process gravel in the machine. He lost his balance and fell into the running machine, becoming trapped. Fellow labourers, upon learning of the incident, immediately shut down the machine.

The labourers pulled him out of the gravel machine. Yadav was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and later transferred to the District Government Hospital. Despite medical attention, he was declared dead late Thursday evening.

The Kasarvadavli police registered a case under IPC 304A against the mixer owner for alleged safety lapses. The deceased’s body was handed over to the family, who initially hesitated due to perceived negligence but later accepted it.