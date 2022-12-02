48-year-old driver ran over by his own dumper in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi In a bid to save himself from an accident, a 48-year-old dumper driver was run over and killed by his own vehicle at Devjinagar in Bhiwandi.

Shreeram Babu Gunjal, who was a resident of Kalwar village, was driving a dumper loaded with stones to Devjinagar from Narpoli Chowki Road when the fatal mishap took place.

According to the police, Gunjal lost control of his dumper when brakes of his vehicle failed. He jumped out of the moving vehicle to save himself, but ended up under the rear wheel of his dumper. Meanwhile, his dumper rammed into the divider. The impact was so hard that the street pole on the divider fell and damaged a car parked on the road.

The police added that the registration number of the dumper is missing.

Bystanders alerted the local police station about the accident and rushed a seriously injured Gunjal to Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

A case has been registered for causing death by negligence and the relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of the dumper.

Laxman Chavan, assistant police inspector of Narpoli Police Station, said, “We will wait for a report from the RTO department about the dumper. And take appropriate action against owner of the dumper.”