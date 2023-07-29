Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 6 killed, 21 injured after buses, one returning from Amarnath yatra, collide in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district

6 killed, 21 injured after buses, one returning from Amarnath yatra, collide in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district

PTI |
Jul 29, 2023 09:20 AM IST

One of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 others injured after two private buses collided in the early hours of Saturday in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, a police official said.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision
The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in the district, he said.

According to the official, one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, he said.

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 were injured, the official said.

Senior district police officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The accident disrupted traffic on the road for some time, he added.

