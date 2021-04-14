IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5,056 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Maharashtra's Thane
So far, 3,25,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.48 per cent.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)
So far, 3,25,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.48 per cent.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)
mumbai news

5,056 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Maharashtra's Thane

The virus also claimed the lives of 27 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 6,760, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.73 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:25 PM IST

Thane has reported 5,056 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,90,124, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were recorded on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 27 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 6,760, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.73 per cent.

So far, 3,25,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.48 per cent.

There are 57,695 active Covid-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 60,665 and the death toll at 1,269, another official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP