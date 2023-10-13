50-year-old woman killed after dumper bumps into auto

MUMBAI: A family shopping trip turned fatal for a 50-year-old woman who died after the autorickshaw she was travelling in bumped into a dumper truck on Wednesday evening. The Vikhroli police officials have booked the unknown driver for causing death by negligence. HT Image

The accident victim, Tahira Shaikh was a resident of the old barracks in Mulund East. She was travelling in an auto rickshaw driven by her younger brother Mohammed Hussain Sheikh in which his wife Raisa Shaikh and her sister-in-law Parveen Khan were also seated. Her daughter Firdaus and other family members were following in another autorickshaw behind.

Tahira used to work as a designer in a local boutique for several years. She retired into a peaceful life a couple of years ago. Her daughter Firdaus also tailors at home, having learnt the art from her mother. The family was on their way towards Govandi on a shopping trip when the accident occurred.

“When we reached the Bhandup dumping ground, a dumper truck was moving ahead of the first auto rickshaw. The driver suddenly pressed the brake without any indication and the autorickshaw my mother was in bumped into it,” she told the Vikhroli police.

Several passers-by stopped to help take all the injured people to Rajawadi Hospital. “No beds were available so we were all told to take our injured family members to Sion Hospital. While undergoing treatment there, my mother passed away,” said Firdaus.

Vikhroli police are still looking for the driver, whom they have booked under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

