55 IPS officers transferred, Pravin Padwal to head Mumbai ATS

The state home department on Thursday transferred more than 55 IPS officers in Maharashtra. Some of the transfers were done to obey Election Commission orders that officers could not be kept in a posting for more than three years or be posted in their home districts. HT Image

Some key officers in Mumbai have been transferred while Nagpur and Pune have new commissioners. Nagpur commissioner Amitesh Kumar has been posted as Pune police commissioner while state traffic chief Ravinder Singhal has been posted as commissioner of police in Nagpur.

In Mumbai, present joint CP (traffic) Pravin Padwal and present ATS joint chief A D Kumbhare have been transferred to each other’s posts. Padwal will now be joint head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) while Kumbhare will be the new joint commissioner of Mumbai (traffic).

Two additional commissioners of the Mumbai police, Chandrashekhar Meena (protection) and Aarti Singh (light armed police), have been promoted as inspector-generals and posted as Special IG, ATS, and Special IG (administration) in the state police headquarters.

Another Mumbai additional commissioner, Virendra Mishra of Special Branch 1, has been promoted and posted as special inspector-general of Aurangabad. Nashik SP Shahaji Umap has been promoted and posted in the Mumbai police to head the special branch as additional commissioner.

Thane district police superintendent Vikram Deshmane has been posted in Nashik as superintendent and IPS officer D Swami is the new superintendent of the Thane police.

Thane joint commissioner Datta Karale has been transferred as Nashik Range special inspector-general, while Konkan Range special inspector-general Pravin Pawar is now posted in Pune as joint commissioner. IPS officer Sanjay Darade is now the new Konkan Range special inspector-general. Aurangabad special inspector general Dnyaneshwar Chavan has been posted in Thane city as joint commissioner. IPS officer Sanjay Yenpure has been posted as joint commissioner in the Navi Mumbai police.

Pune police chief Ritesh Kumar has been promoted and posted as director-general of the home guards, while IPS officer Prabhat Kumar has been posted as director of civil defence. Joint commissioner of the state intelligence department Shirish Jain has been promoted and posted as commissioner of the state intelligence department.