57-year-old convicted for molesting girl

mumbai news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 12:47 AM IST

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has convicted a 57-year-old man for molesting and outraging modesty of a girl and sentenced him to a period, which he has already spent in prison since his arrest in 2019

ByCharul Shah

Mumbai: The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has convicted a 57-year-old man for molesting and outraging modesty of a girl and sentenced him to a period, which he has already spent in prison since his arrest in 2019.

The court, however, dropped charges under the POCSO Act as the prosecution failed to prove that the girl was a minor at the time of the incident.

As per the case registered with the Aarey Police station, the survivor claimed that she and her sister were heading to their house when they were stopped by the accused, who asked them to help him with his luggage on December 14, 2019.

The sisters helped him and dropped him to his house. However, when they reached his house, the man asked one of them to prepare tea for them. After they refused to do so, the man asked them to get him some cold drinks.

The survivor claimed that her younger sister asked her to wait and went to get cold drinks for the accused. As the girl left, the accused pushed the victim to bed and tried to assault her. A neighbour heard the cries of the girl and caught hold of the man.

The man in his defence claimed that the girls were scared of dogs barking at them and entered his house to avoid the dogs and the survivor sustained injuries because of the dog bites.

The survivor’s sister, meanwhile, informed their parents and also the police. The accused was handed over to the police and was arrested the same day. He has been in prison since then.

The court while convicting the man said that the prosecution had failed to prove age of the girl that she was minor at the time of incident and hence charges under the POCSO Act were dropped. The accused was convicted for molesting the girl, but considering his age and poor economic background the accused was handed down a sentence of the period which he has already spent in prison.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
