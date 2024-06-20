57-year-old from Dombivli jumps to death from tenth-floor flat
A 57-year-old government officer in Dombivli dies by suicide, jumping from his tenth-floor residence in an upscale housing society. Police investigating.
THANE: A 57-year-old resident of an upscale housing society in Dombivli died by suicide late Tuesday night. The deceased, a government officer, jumped from his tenth-floor residence. The Dombivli police are currently investigating the incident.
According to officials, the deceased lived in Kasar Estate in Palava City. At the time of the incident, his 29-year-old son and two other family members were at home.
Police reported that the man’s wife had recently passed away in an accident, leaving him emotionally devastated. “Although around three months had passed since her death, he couldn’t come to terms with the loss. He frequently expressed his desire to die, as he couldn’t bear living without his wife. On Tuesday night, overwhelmed by his grief, he jumped from the tenth floor while his family was asleep,” said a police officer.
The society’s security guard was alerted by a loud thud. Upon investigating, he found the man lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the family and police. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, but, he succumbed to his injuries before treatment could begin.
